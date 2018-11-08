HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.61. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, and jeans wear; and decorations and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and children's rooms.

