Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.58.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

