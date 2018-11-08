Henry Schein’s (HSIC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are currently modeling $4.10. It is important to note that management’s adjusted EPS guidance does not include any impact from the upcoming animal health spin-off and merger, which is expected to occur around year end. In addition, the guidance does not factor in any future M&A activity.””

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.41.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $90.52.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 57.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.