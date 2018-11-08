Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The company’s revenue was up 130.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

HRTX traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 81,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,231. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.45. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $96,346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock valued at $96,553,796. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

