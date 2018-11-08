Hershey Co (HSY) Receives $102.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.73.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $5,000,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,716 shares of company stock worth $12,690,499. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $107.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,605. Hershey has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

