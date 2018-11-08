Heska (HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Heska had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million.

HSKA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,331. The firm has a market cap of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.73. Heska has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

HSKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Eyl sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $102,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock worth $5,854,060. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

