Hexcel Co. (HXL) Stake Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79,032 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Hexcel worth $47,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 441.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Hexcel stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $540.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/hexcel-co-hxl-stake-decreased-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.