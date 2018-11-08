Hexx Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Hexx has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $13,894.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hexx has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hexx coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00011087 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.03310084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $591.49 or 0.09145102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00823924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.01687539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00146841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.02063632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00467109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029391 BTC.

About Hexx

Hexx (CRYPTO:HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,819,610 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

