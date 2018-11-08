High Voltage Market Cap Hits $41,351.00 (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One High Voltage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Voltage has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. High Voltage has a total market cap of $41,351.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

High Voltage is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official website is www.highvoltagecoin.tech. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin.

High Voltage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase High Voltage using one of the exchanges listed above.

