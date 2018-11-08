Hillary P. Hai Purchases 5,000 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) VP Hillary P. Hai purchased 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPRT opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.15 and a current ratio of 12.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

