Hinterland Metals Inc. (CVE:HMI) traded up 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 776,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 116,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hinterland Metals (HMI) Trading 40% Higher” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/hinterland-metals-hmi-trading-40-higher.html.

Hinterland Metals Company Profile (CVE:HMI)

Hinterland Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral resource properties primarily in Canada. The company engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, volcanic massive sulphide, cobalt, copper-nickel-PGE, precious, and base-metal deposits. It focuses on the exploration activities in Canada on precious and base-metal prospects in Quebec and Ontario.

