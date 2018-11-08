Hiscox (HSX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSX. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,501.92 ($19.63).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,556 ($20.33) on Monday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total transaction of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total transaction of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply