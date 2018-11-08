Hiscox (HSX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSX. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,501.92 ($19.63).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,556 ($20.33) on Monday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In other Hiscox news, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total transaction of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total transaction of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

