HL Financial Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 352,487 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 672,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 124,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 662,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 468,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

