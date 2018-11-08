HL Financial Services LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Huntsman Co. (HUN) Stock

HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. HL Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 62,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $161,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,964.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 123,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,395.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,782 shares of company stock worth $234,492. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

