HL Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 55,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,632,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,763,000 after acquiring an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.52 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $114.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0914 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

