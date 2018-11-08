HL Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 32,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, August 10th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities set a $175.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.45.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

