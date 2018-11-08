HLS Therapeutics (HLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HLS Therapeutics (CVE:HLS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

HLS Therapeutics (CVE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.77 million.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$15.75 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$16.08.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

