HMS (HMSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.14

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 22913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Get HMS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HMS (HMSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.14” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/hms-hmsy-sets-new-12-month-high-at-38-14.html.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.