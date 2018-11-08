Hologic (HOLX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.38-2.42 EPS.

HOLX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,188. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.18%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $142,635.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $685,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,207 shares of company stock worth $1,948,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/hologic-holx-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.