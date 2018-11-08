Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $150.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $167.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. MED began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

