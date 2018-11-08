Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. 67,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70. Hortonworks has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hortonworks will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $173,914.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,048.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 258,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $5,618,793.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,633 shares in the company, valued at $27,552,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,105,408 shares of company stock worth $24,098,099. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

