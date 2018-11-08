Hostess Brands (TWNK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

TWNK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of TWNK opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, Director Larry E. Bodner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,445.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,589.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

