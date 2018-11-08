Hostess Brands (TWNK) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 1,847,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,666. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWNK shares. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hostess Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs acquired 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $100,541.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Bodner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $119,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

