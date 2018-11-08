Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,872 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 28.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 44,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $2,150,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,778. Company insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

