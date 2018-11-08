Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price (up from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Numis Securities downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 512.60 ($6.70).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

HWDN stock opened at GBX 485.20 ($6.34) on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 596.70 ($7.80).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures, distributes, and sells kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.