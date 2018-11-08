Hubii Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $622.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00005143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00149925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00253426 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.28 or 0.10296858 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,589,816 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.