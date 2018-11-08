Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by research analysts at equinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.25 ($89.83).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €61.98 ($72.07) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a fifty-two week high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

