Humana (HUM) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $354.61 and last traded at $352.10, with a volume of 756680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.81.

The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.79.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5,891.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 283,728 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

