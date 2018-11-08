Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Humana by 120.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 2,984.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 64.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.79.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $353.98 on Thursday. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

