Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Given a $57.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 6,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,718. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $55.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.