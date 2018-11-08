HyperStake (HYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,143.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. HyperStake has a market cap of $872,143.00 and $108.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperStake has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperStake alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00061327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001099 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About HyperStake

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.