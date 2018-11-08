IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,145. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. BidaskClub cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,045,000 after buying an additional 415,012 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,927,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,855,000 after buying an additional 559,748 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,292,000 after buying an additional 478,270 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,654,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,252,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 941,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,011,000 after buying an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

