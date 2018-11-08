Iamgold’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iamgold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

IAG stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.72. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of -0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 201.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 635.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 113,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

