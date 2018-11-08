iBank (IBANK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, iBank has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBank has a market cap of $9,608.00 and $0.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00101747 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000810 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,356.52 or 3.16477705 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004713 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00085001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About iBank

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

Buying and Selling iBank

iBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

