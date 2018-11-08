Ichor (ICHR) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

ICHR traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,293. The company has a market cap of $469.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.82. Ichor has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Andreson purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $125,944.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

