Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 146,285 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,076 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $64,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,687,050.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,477. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

