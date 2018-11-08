Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DTE Energy by 47.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DTE Energy by 141.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $116.14 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.39. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/icon-advisers-inc-co-increases-stake-in-dte-energy-co-dte.html.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.