Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,313,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 302,232 shares.The stock last traded at $9.20 and had previously closed at $7.21.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 8,686.36%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million.

IDRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Idera Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 994,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 1,048,482 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.66.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

