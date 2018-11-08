IES Holdings Inc (IESC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in IES by 609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IES by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.63. IES Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $377.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.34.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,404.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,367.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. The company's Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

