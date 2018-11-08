IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,979 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 29,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.52 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $114.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0914 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

