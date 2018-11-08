IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 479.3% during the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 63,168 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/ifg-advisory-llc-has-3-13-million-holdings-in-vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv.html.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.