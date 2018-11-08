IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,108 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 231.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,335,000 after buying an additional 1,909,078 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 31.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,528,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 97.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 648,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after buying an additional 320,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,754,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

