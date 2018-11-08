Ignition Price Hits $0.27 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Ignition has a total market cap of $256,561.00 and $866.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006579 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027560 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00304987 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001344 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,018,572 coins and its circulating supply is 963,248 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

