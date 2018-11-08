Illumina (ILMN) Shares Up 6.2%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $343.04 and last traded at $342.68. 1,259,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 927,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Argus set a $372.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $2,228,961.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,959.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.39, for a total value of $3,313,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,551. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Illumina by 31.1% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Illumina by 216.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 40.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

