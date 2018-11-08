ImmuCell (ICCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ImmuCell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486. ImmuCell has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.25.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmuCell stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 1.67% of ImmuCell as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves.

