ImmuPharma (IMM) Shares Up 18.5%

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s share price shot up 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 1,135,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 817,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.28 ($0.12).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of ImmuPharma in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

