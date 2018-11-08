Imperial Oil (IMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by GMP Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at GMP Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$45.00. GMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.73.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,033. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$33.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.91.

In other news, insider Jonathan Wetmore sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.55, for a total value of C$26,125.70.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.