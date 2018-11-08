Independent Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (CBK) a €9.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.22 ($11.89).

Commerzbank stock opened at €8.82 ($10.26) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a fifty-two week high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

