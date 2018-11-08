Infinera (INFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,663. Infinera has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $953.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $200.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Infinera by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 203,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 173,699 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 132,777 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

