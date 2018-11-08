InfraREIT (HIFR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns rate regulated electricity delivery infrastructure assets primarily in Texas. The company’s asset consists of Panhandle Assets, Stanton/Brady/Celeste Assets, McAllen Assets, Stanton Transmission Loop Assets and ERCOT Transmission Assets. InfraREIT, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HIFR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of InfraREIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. InfraREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE HIFR opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. InfraREIT has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. InfraREIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that InfraREIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InfraREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in InfraREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in InfraREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in InfraREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

